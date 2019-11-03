

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





One boy is in custody in connection with a stabbing at a house party in Scarborough this morning.

Police initally arrived on scene at Blue Anchor Trail and Port Union Road, in the West Rouge neighbourhood shortly before midnight after receiving a call about a fight.

An altercation between two groups broke out between 12 youths and one male was stabbed in the chest, according to police.

The male was transported to a local trauma centre with serious but not life-threatening injuries according to paramedics.

Police say one person is in custody and being charged with aggravated assault. No other suspects are being sought.