

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 34-year-old man is facing charges after more than 20 vehicles were broken into at a parking garage in East York earlier this week.

Police say the vehicles were parked in the underground garage at an apartment complex at 100 Gamble Avenue, located near Pape and Cosburn avenues.

According to investigators, the suspect targeted both locked and unlocked vehicles, smashing windows and stealing property that was inside.

On Friday, police confirmed that a suspect had been arrested in the case.

He has been identified by investigators as 34-year-old Jeffery McGough, of no fixed address.

He faces more than two dozen charges, including 21 counts of mischief under $5,000, three counts of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of break-in instruments.

Anyone with additional information about the case can call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.