

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Toronto man is facing sex trafficking charges after a girl was allegedly lured into the sex trade over social media.

Toronto police said a man met a girl on a social media app in June 2018.

According to police, the man coerced the girl into working in the sex trade and she was subsequently transported to various hotels around the GTA where she was expected to perform sexual services.

Police allege the suspect also sexually assaulted the girl.

The suspect was arrested by the Human Trafficking Enforcement Team on Oct. 25, police announced Wednesday.

Tal Amdurski, 37, is facing a list of charges, including trafficking a person under 18 years by recruiting, sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age.

Police said Wednesday that they are concerned there could be more victims and they are asking anyone with information to come forward to investigators.