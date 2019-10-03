

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have charged a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing in the downtown core that left a 62-year-old man dead.

The victim, identified by police as Thomas Denney of Toronto, was stabbed during a fight between several people near the St. Andrew subway station in late on Wednesday night.

Toronto Police Insp. Darren Alldrit said officers were called to the area outside the station at 10:40 p.m.

A caller told dispatch that several males were fighting and one stabbed the other.

Officers got to the scene quickly and found Denney suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was pronounced dead sometime early on Thursday morning.

Police at 52 Division said a large number of witnesses came forward and allowed officers to locate the suspect a short distance away from the scene.

James Rushton, 38, of no fixed address has been charged with second-degree murder, police said Thursday night.

Investigators said the weapon used in the incident was recovered at about 7 a.m. Thursday.