

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 20-year-old man is in police custody after a victim was robbed and shot in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood early on Tuesday morning.

Police say that at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a suspect was in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue when he came across a 19-year-old male victim.

He allegedly robbed the man, then shot him in the lower body and fled the scene on foot.

Police then arrived nearby and spotted the suspect in a car.

Investigators allege the man got out of the car, pointed a black handgun at officers and ran away.

He later discarded the handgun in some grass.

He was arrested after a short foot chase.

Officers allegedly seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine, along with a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with a laser sight and an over-capacity magazine.

A suspect identified as Jasathan Kandiah was charged with careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, resisting a peace officer, possession of a prohibited device and numerous other weapons offences.

He appeared in court on Thursday morning.