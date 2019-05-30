Suspect charged after man shot, robbed in Downsview
A Glock handgun seized on Tuesday morning is shown in a TPS handout image.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 3:44PM EDT
A 20-year-old man is in police custody after a victim was robbed and shot in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood early on Tuesday morning.
Police say that at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a suspect was in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue when he came across a 19-year-old male victim.
He allegedly robbed the man, then shot him in the lower body and fled the scene on foot.
Police then arrived nearby and spotted the suspect in a car.
Investigators allege the man got out of the car, pointed a black handgun at officers and ran away.
He later discarded the handgun in some grass.
He was arrested after a short foot chase.
Officers allegedly seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine, along with a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with a laser sight and an over-capacity magazine.
A suspect identified as Jasathan Kandiah was charged with careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, resisting a peace officer, possession of a prohibited device and numerous other weapons offences.
He appeared in court on Thursday morning.