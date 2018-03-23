

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One of three suspects sought in the beating of a 29-year-old man with autism at the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga has been arrested, Peel Regional Police say.

A video released by Peel Regional Police shows the victim sitting on a staircase at the bus terminal at around 10:45 p.m. on March 13.

As the man is adjusting his rollerblades on the staircase, the footage shows a group of three males approach him and begin attacking him. The three males are seen punching and kicking the victim, who cowers and is seen trying to protect his face.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for a broken nose and cuts to his face, police said. He later returned home from the hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

On Wednesday, police identified two of the three suspects wanted in connection with the assault. The lawyer for one of them, 25-year-old Ronjot Singh Dhami, said he plans to turn himself in to police on Monday.

On Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said a second suspect, identified as 21-year-old Parmvir “Parm” Singh Chahil, was arrested in Windsor, Ont.

He is facing one count of aggravated assault. He is expected to appear in a Brampton courtroom on Friday afternoon.

In the process of arresting Chahil, two other suspects, identified as 44-year-old Hardip Padda and 18-year-old Harmanvir Chahil, both of Windsor, were each charged with one count of accessory after the fact, police said.

Both were released from custody on a promise to appear.

The third suspect involved in this incident has not yet been identified. Police say he may go by the name “Jason” and was seen on March 13 wearing a large, black Nike hooded sweatshirt.