A 20-year-old man is facing several charges after a taxi driver was carjacked outside a motel in Vaughan on Sunday morning.

York Regional Police say that at 6:25 a.m., they were called to a motel at Highway 7 and Costa Road for a report of a carjacking.

Investigators say the suspect got into a taxicab at Islington and Steeles avenues and was driven to the motel, about 7.8 kilometres away, where he then allegedly assaulted the driver “several times” and pushed them out of the vehicle.

Police said the driver was not seriously injured in the encounter.

Officers later found the taxi, a 2016 Toyota Corolla, in the area of 441 Jarvis Street, about 40 kilometres away from where it was taken.

A suspect police identified as Bassirou Niang of no fixed address was taken into custody at the scene.

He was charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and flight from a peace officer.

He is expected to appear in court in Newmarket on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631.