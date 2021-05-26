Toronto police have laid charges after a Toronto General Hospital employee locked herself in a bicycle cage to escape from a man who allegedly followed her and exposed himself.

The incident happened at around 7 a.m. on May 21 at the downtown hospital near University Avenue and College Street.

According to police, a female employee locked herself in a bicycle cage to protect herself after she was followed into the hospital’s parking garage by a man.

While the man was unable to get into the bicycle cage, he remained nearby and exposed his genitals, police said.

The suspect eventually left the parking lot and was later spotted approaching another woman on Elizabeth Street, police said.

Investigators announced Wednesday that they arrested a suspect on May 24.

Mohamed Smimali Ahmed, 33, of no fixed address, has been charged with harassment by threatening conduct to other person, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, and an indecent act.

Police said the investigation remains active and that they are encouraging anyone else with further information to contact investigators.