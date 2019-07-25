

Joshua Freeman , CP24.com





Toronto police have laid charges after a young woman said that she was sexually assaulted by a suspect who offered her a ride from a concert last year.

The alleged incident occurred on Aug. 6, 2018 between midnight and 1 a.m. Police said a 20-year-old woman was leaving a concert at Downsview Park in North York when a man leaving the same event offered her a ride to meet her friends.

According to police, the man then drove the woman to a deserted area, where she was sexually assaulted.

Police announced Wednesday that they arrested a suspect in the case on July 24.

Gadi Melichov, 41, of Thornhill has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday morning.

Police said that they have evidence to indicate that there may more victims and they are asking other possible victims or anyone with information to come forward to investigators.