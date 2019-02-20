

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 20-year-old Toronto man faces 35 separate charges in connection with knifepoint robberies of women at ATMs and gunpoint robberies of fast-food outlets in Scarborough this month.

Toronto police say that between Feb. 1 and Monday, they were called to as many as six incidents where women reported being held at knifepoint while they withdrew money at ATMs.

The area where the incidents occurred is roughly bounded by Victoria Park Avenue, Markham Road, Sheppard Avenue East and Lawrence Avenue East.

In each instance, officers say the suspect lingered by an ATM as a woman entered a vestibule to deposit or withdraw money.

The suspect then approached the victims from behind and held a knife to them, demanding money.

Some of the victims fought back, and luckily none were seriously injured.

Security camera images of the suspect were released last week.

Investigators also allege the suspect committed three robberies using a firearm at fast-food outlets in the area during the same period.

On Monday evening, police said they arrested a suspect in the Birchmount and Ellesmere roads area without incident.

He was identified as Shah Safiyyullah Hussaini Syed.

He faces 35 charges, including three counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of uttering death threats, robbery with a weapon, theft of a credit card and forcible confinement.

He appeared in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Tuesday.