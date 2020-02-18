

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 46-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an alleged assault on a TTC bus against a young woman who was wearing a medical mask.

The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 in the area of Bloor and Sherbourne streets.

A 24-year-old woman was on a bus on the 75 Sherbourne route when a man began insulting her for her use of a medical mask, Toronto police said.

The woman took a picture of the man and he then grabbed her in an effort to get her camera, police said.

Police released a photo of the suspect on Feb. 12 and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Police previously told CP24.com they could not speculate as to any possible motive for the incident, or whether it had anything to do with current anxieties around the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, police announced that they made an arrest in the case four days ago on Feb. 14.

Michael Hennessey of Toronto has been charged with robbery, assault, attempt theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on March 31.