

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police in York Region have formally charged a suspect in the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl on a trail in Aurora.

The incident occurred at around 11:50 a.m. on June 24 in the area of John West Way, north of Wellington Street.

According to police, a girl was walking on a trail in the area when she was approached by an unknown man, who was armed with a handgun.

Investigators have said that the suspect struck the teen victim with a handgun before sexually assaulting her.

The girl sought help at the nearby town hall after the assault and was transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Officers searched the area for a suspect, but were not able to locate anyone at the time.

Acting on a tip from the community, police arrested a 22-year-old suspect early Wednesday. He made a court appearance in Newmarket Thursday morning.

Emilio Gonzalez Ramirez, 22, of Newmarket has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon, and sexual interference with a person under 16.

Investigation say they are still looking to speak with a jogger who was on the trails at the time and may have witnessed the incidnet, as well as a young woman with blonde hair who was approached by the suspect after getting off Transit bus #1088 on the date of the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.