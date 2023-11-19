Toronto police say they have charged a suspect in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl on board a TTC bus in Scarborough’s L’Amoreaux area earlier this week.

According to police, the incident occurred in the area of in Corinthian Boulevard and Pharmacy Avenue at around 3:10 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Police said a 12-year-old girl boarded a TTC bus and a man sexually assaulted her as she walked past him.

Suspect photos were released by police on Saturday.

Police announced an arrest in the case on Sunday.

Investigator say 42-year-old Celestino Liscio of Toronto has been charged with sexual interference and sexual assault.

He's scheduled to make a court appearance on Jan. 11.