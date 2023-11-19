A 26-year-old man is facing charges following an assault in downtown Toronto last month that left one person seriously injured.

In a news release issued Saturday, police said a suspect approached an individual on a sidewalk near Bathurst Street and Wellington Street West on Oct. 29 at 1 a.m.

Investigators said words were exchanged between the two individuals before the suspect lifted the victim off the sidewalk, stumbled, and both fell to the ground, police said.

The victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the altercation, according to police.

Images of the suspect were released by police on Saturday in an effort to identify him.

On Sunday, police announced that 26-year-old Roman Kuk had been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He’s scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Dec. 21.