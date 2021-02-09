Hamilton police say they have charged a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old man.

Police said the victim, identified as Ethan MacCullouch, was found dead in his home at 94 MacNab Street North when officers went there at around 9 a.m. on Feb. 1

According to police, MacCullouch had been stabbed to death.

No weapon was recovered and police did not say what led them to the home.

Investigators announced Tuesday that a suspect was arrested in connection with the case on Feb. 8.

Police said 22-year-old Malcolm Washington of Hamilton has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police have not said whether the two men knew each other.