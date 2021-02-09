Suspect charged in fatal stabbing of 35-year-old Hamilton man
Victim Ethan MacCullouch is pictured in this police handout photo. (Hamilton police)
Published Tuesday, February 9, 2021 4:20PM EST
Hamilton police say they have charged a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old man.
Police said the victim, identified as Ethan MacCullouch, was found dead in his home at 94 MacNab Street North when officers went there at around 9 a.m. on Feb. 1
According to police, MacCullouch had been stabbed to death.
No weapon was recovered and police did not say what led them to the home.
Investigators announced Tuesday that a suspect was arrested in connection with the case on Feb. 8.
Police said 22-year-old Malcolm Washington of Hamilton has been charged with first-degree murder.
Police have not said whether the two men knew each other.