

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police say a 33-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a “hate-motivated assault” in Newmarket.

Shortly after noon on Sunday, police were called to the parking lot of a restaurant near Yonge Street and Dawson Manor Boulevard for a reported assault.

Police say the 24-year-old victim had been parked in the lot and was sitting in his vehicle, which had a rainbow logo on it.

Police say the suspect drove by and yelled a homophobic slur at the victim.

The victim later confronted the suspect in the restaurant’s drive-thru and an altercation ensued.

Police say the suspect hit the victim and broke his phone before fleeing the area.

Investigators say they later identified the suspect and he was arrested at his home a short time later.

“York Regional Police will always respond, and lay charges, where warranted, for behaviour that targets someone solely because of their sexual orientation or any other reason that is motivated by prejudice or hate,” Chief Eric Joliffe said in a written statement sent out Monday.

“Such incidents are unacceptable and have no place in our community.”

The suspect, identified by police as 33-year-old East Gwillimbury resident Umair Ahmad Qurashi, has been charged with assault and mischief.

He is scheduled to appear in court next month.