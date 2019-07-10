

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have charged a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 32-year-old man in the Humber Summit area in May.

Police responded to a commercial alarm at 111 Millwick Drive, near Steeles and Islington avenues, at around 8:50 a.m. on Friday May 3, 2019.

They arrived to find a man with life-threatening injuries and another man with minor injuries.

Paramedics tried to revive the seriously injured man – later identified as Justin Kyle Ezeard, 32 – but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On July 10, a suspect was arrested.

Police say 35-year-old Shawn Vassel of Toronto has been charged with second degree murder, discharge firearm with intent, careless use of firearm, unauthorized possession of firearm, possession of prohibited or restricted firearm, and possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order x 2.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on July 11.

Police have not provided a motive for the shooting.