

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 55-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man in the downtown core last week.

Officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and Jarvis Street at around 9:45 a.m. on June 6 for a suspicious death investigation.

A man, later identified as 52-year-old Toronto resident Hassan Gutale Ali, was found in an apartment in the area and was not conscious or breathing when paramedics arrived on scene.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

An autopsy was conducted the following day and investigators determined that Ali was the victim of homicide.

Nearly one week later, a 55-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the incident.

Abdullahi Osman was arrested in the area of George and Gerrard streets on June 12 and has been charged with first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the College Park courthouse on Thursday.