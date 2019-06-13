Suspect charged in murder of 52-year-old man downtown
Hassan Gutale Ali is seen in this photo released by Toronto police. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 9:39AM EDT
A 55-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man in the downtown core last week.
Officers were called to the area of Queen Street East and Jarvis Street at around 9:45 a.m. on June 6 for a suspicious death investigation.
A man, later identified as 52-year-old Toronto resident Hassan Gutale Ali, was found in an apartment in the area and was not conscious or breathing when paramedics arrived on scene.
He was pronounced dead a short time later.
An autopsy was conducted the following day and investigators determined that Ali was the victim of homicide.
Nearly one week later, a 55-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the incident.
Abdullahi Osman was arrested in the area of George and Gerrard streets on June 12 and has been charged with first-degree murder.
He is scheduled to appear in court at the College Park courthouse on Thursday.