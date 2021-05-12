Toronto police say charges have been laid in connection with the murder of a Etobicoke man who went missing earlier this year.

On Jan. 21, 57-year-old Nathaniel Brettell was reported missing to police.

Brettell was last known to be at his rooming house that day, in the area of Westona Street and Dixon Road, police said.

There have been no further sightings of him.

On Feb. 2., while two officers attended the rooming house to conduct their investigation into Bretell’s disappearance, a man came out of one of the rooms with a butcher knife and attacked them, police said.

The suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Ahmed Al-Farkh of Toronto, was arrested and charged with 10 offences, including two counts of attempted murder.

Shortly after the incident on Feb. 19, police said they believed that Brettell was murdered and homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 that investigators made the determination following a “full forensic investigation” of the scene and the review of video evidence.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested Al-Farkh in connection with the homicide and he faces one count of second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

It is unclear if Al-Farkh and Brettell were known to one another.

Police are continuing to search for Brettell’s remains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).