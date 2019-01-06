Suspect charged with 2nd degree murder in St. Catharines homicide
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 6, 2019 6:27AM EST
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- A Welland man has been charged with murder in a St. Catharines homicide case.
Niagara region police say officers were called to a residence late Saturday morning where they found a 53-year-old man in distress.
They say the man was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.
Police say 28-year-old Alexander Windsor is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Sunday on a charge of 2nd degree murder.
No other details about the case were immediately released.