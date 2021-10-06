A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Vaughan that left one person seriously injured, York Regional Police say.

Shortly before midnight on July 30, police were called to the area of Manordale Crescent for a reported shooting.

One male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police say investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Bolton and a suspect was subsequently arrested in connection with the case.

The suspect, who has been identified by police as 21-year-old Fabio Denobile, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, possessing counterfeit money, and uttering threats.

Police also say they are continuing to search for a second suspect.

“Investigators are asking any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time who have not yet spoken to police to please come forward,” York Regional Police said in a news release.

“They are also seeking any video surveillance or dashcam footage from the area. The investigation is ongoing.”