

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 52-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at Queen and Bathurst streets on Monday.

Police allege that a 38-year-old man was attacked at the corner of the busy downtown intersection at around 7:30 a.m.

The suspect, police say, punched and kicked the man repeatedly before producing a knife and stabbing the victim, who was on the ground.

Police initially said the stabbing occurred following a dispute.

The suspect, identified by investigators as 52-year-old Mark Llewllyn, of no fixed address, faces five charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Police have not provided an update on the victim’s condition. Officials previously said he was conscious and breathing when transported to hospital.