A 38-year-old man accused of assaulting a woman in Hamilton is facing additional charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with a series of ‘random’ attacks in the city this week.

On Tuesday, Hamilton police said a man was found stabbed to death in an alleyway just west of James Street South between Duke and Bold Streets around 7 a.m.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said they believe the victim, who was identified as Hamilton resident Andrew Ainscow, 29, was killed a few hours earlier around 1:15 a.m.

Police said a suspect was arrested a few minutes later after they responded to an incident at the intersection of MacNab and Bold Streets.

The suspect identified as Keith Allan Overholt, of no fixed address, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ainscow and the attempted murder of a 39-year-old man.

Overholt is already facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly attacking a 46-year-old woman on Monday evening at the intersection of Queen and York streets.

Police believe the attacks are random as they have not found any connections between Overholt and the victims.

Police said they have the knife believed to have been used as the murder weapon.

Overholt is expected to face the new charges when he appears in court on Nov. 19.