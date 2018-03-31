

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 56-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a double homicide that took place in Huron County on Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched to an address on C Line Road near the Township of Wroxeter at around 8:10 a.m. after receiving a 911 call.

Ontario Provincial Police say that upon arrival officers located two deceased adults, an injured female and a male suspect at the scene.

The injured female was rushed to hospital where she was treated and later released.

Meanwhile, the male suspect was arrested without incident at the scene.

The suspect, identified as 56-year-old Kevin Carter, has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

He is next scheduled to appear in court via video link on April 3.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the double homicide.