

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 45-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly sent child pornography images to an undercover cop.

The suspect was arrested on Monday after officers with the Toronto Police Service Child Exploitation Section executed a search warrant at an address near Gerrard Street and Jones Avenue.

Police began their investigation into the suspect after he allegedly placed an advertisement online suggesting a sexual interest in children.

Police allege that the suspect had online conversations with someone who he counseled to commit sexual offences on a child and also conversed online with an undercover officer in order to make arrangements to meet and commit sexual acts on a child.

Police say that it was during those conversations that the man allegedly sent images of child sexual abuse to the officer.

Mark Moore, 45, of Toronto, is charged with making child pornography, possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, distributing child pornography, counseling someone to commit an indictable offence which was not committed and making an arrangement to commit a sexual assault.