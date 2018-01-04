

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 33-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly forced a woman to the ground inside a Scarborough building and then sexually assaulted her.

Police say that a 45-year-old woman entered a building near Glamorgan Avenue and Kennedy Road at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, at which point she was followed by male suspect.

Police allege that the suspect then grabbed the woman, forced her to the ground and proceeded to sexually assault her.

Police say the attack was subsequently interrupted and the suspect fled the scene.

Israel "Allan" Ndikumana, of Toronto, was arrested on Jan. 2 and charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement and failure to comply with a recognizance.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward.