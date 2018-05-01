

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators are searching for a suspect after a woman opened her door in Oshawa Tuesday morning and was attacked by a male who claimed to be interested in buying a home nearby.

Durham Regional Police say that at about 11:45 a.m. this morning, a woman answered her door in the Ritson Road South and Olive Avenue area and was greeted by a male she did not know.

Police say the male suspect told the woman he was interested in purchasing a home nearby and wanted to talk to her about the neighbourhood.

Investigators allege the male then pushed his way into the home, pushed the woman to the ground and attempted to sexually assault her.

She managed to fight him off.

He was last seen fleeing the scene westbound on foot.

He is described as a white male in his 30s, with blue eyes, a shaved head and crooked, yellow teeth.

He was last seen wearing a baggy blue shirt, sweatpants and running shoes.

The victim told police the suspect had a tattoo of a pirate ship on the inside of his right forearm and writing on the outside of his right forearm. He also smelled of cigarettes.

Police said the suspect used the phrase “right on” often during the encounter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Wilson or Det. Const. Rabishaw at 1-888-579-1520, extensions 5320 or 5327.