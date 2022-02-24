A suspect is in custody after police say he was found with a loaded, fully automatic handgun inside the Eaton Centre on Wednesday.

According to investigators, members of the 52 Division Major Crime unit were in the area of Yonge and Dundas streets when they located a man uttering death threats.

The suspect, police say, was arrested and during a search, he was found in possession of a loaded, .40 calibre modified fully automatic Glock 22 with 21 rounds of ammunition in an extended magazine.

Police say they also found fentanyl and crack cocaine on the suspect and the drugs were packaged to be sold.

In a tweet, Toronto Police Chief James Ramer confirmed that the suspect was located inside the city's busiest downtown shopping centre.

The man, who has been identified by police as 24-year-old Isaac Roberts, of no fixed address, is facing dozens of charges.

The charges include uttering threats, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a prohibited device, carrying a prohibited weapon while attending a public meeting, possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall later today.