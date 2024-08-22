A 23-year-old man from Mississauga is facing several charges after allegedly carjacking a man in north Etobicoke earlier this month.

Toronto police said officers responded to reports of a vehicle theft in the Silverstone neighbourhood, near Martin Grove and Royal Crest roads, just after 12:30 a.m. on Aug 10.

They allege that a man approached a male driver who was sitting in his vehicle and demanded that he hand over the keys.

The victim refused, but was forcefully removed by the suspect, say police.

The suspect then allegedly got in the vehicle and drove off

On Aug. 21, officers from Peel Regional Police located the vehicle.

Toronto police's Holdup Squad said they attended the area and observed the suspect walking back to the stolen vehicle. He was placed under arrest without incident, they said.

Upon searching the suspect, police said keys to the vehicle were located, along with a knife.

Emmanuel Reid, 23, of Mississauga was arrested and has been charged with robbery with violence, possession of property obtained by crime over, weapons dangerous, and fail to comply with release order.

He is scheduled to appear in bail court on Aug. 22.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.