

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with the alleged drugging, confinement and sexual assault of an 18-year-old man in downtown Toronto.

The alleged incident occurred over the weekend of March 9 and 10 in the area of Yonge and Gerrard streets.

According to police, an 18-year-old man was in a room with another man who then sexually assaulted him.

Police said the teen was threatened with a weapon when he tried to escape and was then held against his will for 48 hours.

Police said the teen was given a “noxious substance” that knocked him unconscious.

In a news release Wednesday, police said they are now looking for a suspect, identified as 43-year-old Keith Bradimore of Sault Ste. Marie.

Bradimore is wanted for sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats and overcoming resistance by administering a drug.

He is described as standing five-foot-six, weighing about 170 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes, and short, dark hair.

Police say Bradimore is considered armed, violent and dangerous.

Anyone who spots him is being advised to call 911 rather than approach him.