Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with an assault that took place at an east-end Toronto gas station.

It happened on Saturday, at around 12:05 a.m., in the area of Greenwood and Danforth avenues.

Officers said a man in his 20s went inside a gas station store when he was assaulted by a woman he didn’t know.

The man ran away and called police. Police said he was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries that were believed to be caused by a sharp object.

In a news release Thursday, Toronto police said they are searching for 27-year-old Aaliyah Virgo in connection with the incident. She is wanted for assault with a weapon.

Police describe her as being five-foot-nine with short black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with a white Reebok logo, blue jeans and brown boots at the time.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911, and urged not to approach her.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-5500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

With files from Hannah Alberga and Joshua Freeman