

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police have released an image of a suspect wanted in a deadly hit-and-run incident in the hopes that someone might be able to identify the person.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on August 1. Police said they believe a utility trailer became dislodged from the vehicle towing it and collided with a cyclist.

The cyclist – 39-year-old Paul De Pledge of Brampton – was declared dead at the scene.

Later that day police located the suspect vehicle on Jasper Crescent in Brampton. Police said they were looking for two suspects who were observed leaving the Jasper Crescent area on a motorcycle.

Police previously said that they believe the driver was aware of what happened. Investigators have urged him to turn himself in to police.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information to contact Peel police.