

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released a surveillance camera image of a male suspect wanted in a stabbing in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood that sent a 26-year-old man to hospital last month.

At about 2:50 a.m.on Oct. 28, Toronto police were called to the College Street and Montrose Avenue area for a report of four men fighting.

They arrived to find a 26-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen.

He was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

The men involved in the fight fled the area in a silver sedan, police said.

On Wednesday, police released a surveillance camera image of a suspect.

He is described as a male in his late twenties, with short dark hair and a dark coloured beard. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, a checkered hoodie and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400.