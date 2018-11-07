Suspect image released in Little Italy stabbing
A suspect wanted in a stabbing investigation is shown in a surveillance camera image. (TPS)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 4:31PM EST
Investigators have released a surveillance camera image of a male suspect wanted in a stabbing in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood that sent a 26-year-old man to hospital last month.
At about 2:50 a.m.on Oct. 28, Toronto police were called to the College Street and Montrose Avenue area for a report of four men fighting.
They arrived to find a 26-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen.
He was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.
The men involved in the fight fled the area in a silver sedan, police said.
On Wednesday, police released a surveillance camera image of a suspect.
He is described as a male in his late twenties, with short dark hair and a dark coloured beard. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, a checkered hoodie and a black jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400.