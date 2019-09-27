

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have released two surveillance camera images of a male suspect wanted after a stabbing outside a nightclub in Burlington last month.

Halton Regional Police say that on the night of Aug. 31, 2019, two males got into a physical fight outside Island Nightclub, in the QEW and Walkers Line area.

“During the fight, the suspect stabbed the victim with an unknown object causing a puncture wound to the victim's shoulder,” police said Friday.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then released.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 21years old, with a slim build, short hair in dreadlocks and an unshaven face.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and dark pants, anda black satchel off of his shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-825-4747, ext. 2385.