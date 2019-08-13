

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man wanted for the April 2017 murder of 33-year-old Leonard Pinnock — shot to death at point blank range as he sat his parked car – has been captured by authorities in the U.S.

Toronto police say that on the night of April 21, 2017, Pinnock was in the area of Dufferin Street and Bowie Avenue, after driving a friend to the area in his car.

Two male suspects then approached his vehicle and fired at least five shots.

The suspects then sprinted away from the scene. Pinnock, who lived in Hamilton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two months later, a nearby homeowner found one of the handguns used in the murder and accidentally discharged it while handling it.

In Sept. 2017, investigators identified one of the two men sought for Pinnock’s death as Akil Whyte.

The second shooter was not identified.

Sometime last week, Toronto police said White was arrested in the United States.

As of Tuesday he remains in the custody of U.S. authorities and an extradition process is underway.