Toronto police are appealing to the public for help after learning that a suspect wanted in a double homicide from two years ago is in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police have been looking for Phillip Grant, now 34, since he was identified as a suspect in August 2022 in the killing of two men who were gunned down at an industrial complex in Etobicoke months earlier.

Police were called to 150 Thirtieth Street, in the area of Kipling Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard West, on the night of Jan. 3, 2022.

Officers arrived to find 24-year-old Minyali Wur and 20-year-old Chudier Reat – both from Mississauga – suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead. The other died the following day.

A woman was also found at the scene with injuries, but she survived.

Investigators have been looking for Grant, along with Darriel Thompson, now 24, since 2022. Both men are wanted for second-degree murder and are on the Toronto Police Service's Most Wanted list.

Police said Thursday that they have information that Grant, who is from Peel Region, is in the Greater Toronto Area now.

Grant is described as a Black male with a light complexion, standing six-foot-one and weighing around 200 pounds. He has a muscular build, brown eyes, and black hair which is usually worn braided. He has scars on his left wrist, right hand, left hand, and the shin of his right leg.

"If anyone sees him they should immediately call 9-1-1," police said in their release. "Anyone offering him assistance in evading arrest may be considered an Accessory After the Fact and face charges."

They released a new photo of him and are urging anyone who has information to call police or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.