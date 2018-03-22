

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One of three suspects wanted in connection with the assault of a man with autism at the Square One bus terminal plans to turn himself in on Monday, police say.

Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25, was identified as one of the suspects in the shocking attack earlier this week.

On Wednesday a lawyer attained by Dhami told CP24 that his client would be turning himself while “maintaining his innocence."

Peel police now tell CP24 that they have been in contact with Dhami’s lawyer and have been informed of his intentions to turn himself in on Monday.

The assault occurred at around 10:45 p.m. on March 13.

Video of the incident, which was released on March 14, shows the 29-year-old victim adjusting his rollerblades on the staircase when he is approached by a group of three males who suddenly attack him. The video shows the three males punching and kicking the victim, who is seen trying to protect his face.

The male victim was subsequently taken to hospital to be treated for a broken nose and cuts to his face, police have said.

So far police have identified two suspects and issued Canada-wide warrants for their arrest.

The second suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Parmvir ‘Parm’ Singh Chahil of no fixed address