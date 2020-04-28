A man suspected in a drive-by shooting that took place in Brampton last year was arrested Monday after being located in Toronto’s west end.

The shooting in question occurred in the area of Queen Street and Finchgate Boulevard in Brampton at around 5:05 p.m. back on Nov. 8, 2019. According to police, a 29-year-old man was driving in the area when another vehicle pulled up alongside him. Someone in the second vehicle fired at the victim.

The man was taken to a trauma centre to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

Residents in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Park Lawn Drive in Etobicoke noticed a heavy police presence Monday afternoon. According to Peel police, the suspect was located in that area at around 4:45 p.m.

A loaded 9mm Glock and a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson were also recovered, police said.

Brampton man Ohaje Taitt, 23, is now facing a list of charges, including discharge firearm with intent to injure, two counts of possession of a restricted firearm and breach of recognizance.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday morning.