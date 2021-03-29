Police say that the suspect in an alleged kidnapping in Brampton over the weekend travelled to a North York neighbourhood via taxi with his victim after nearly being apprehended by officers.

Officers were first called to a residence on Adventura Road, near Mayfield and Mississauga roads, shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday for a reported disturbance.

Once they arrived on scene they heard screaming coming from inside the home and immediately breached the door.

They then followed the sound of screams to the garage, where they observed the suspect in the driver's seat of a vehicle and the female victim in the back seat.

The Special Investigations Unit has said that two officers discharged their firearms in the direction of the vehicle, but the suspect was able to flee the scene with the woman in the back seat.

The getaway vehicle was then discovered Sunday afternoon in the area of Whitepoppy Drive and McLaughlin Road in Brampton but there was no sign of either the suspect or the victim.

The suspect has since been identified as 21-year-old Kwami Garwood and the victim has been identified as 23-year-old Salina Ouk.

In a news release issued Monday, police said that investigators have since determined that Garwood and Ouk travelled in a taxi to the area of Ruddington Drive and Bayview Avenue in Toronto at around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say that a red or orange Kia Soul was was observed entering a parking lot at 3230 Bayview Avenue at around the same time. They say that the vehicle “may or may not be involved” but are asking the driver to come forward.

They are also releasing surveillance camera footage that shows the vehicle in question.

“Locating Salina Ouk continues to be the primary focus for our investigators”, Supt. Sean Gormley said in the release. “We encourage Mr. Garwood to contact legal counsel and make arrangements to ensure Ms. Ouk is located safely, and subsequently surrender himself to police.”

Garwood is wanted on several outstanding warrants in the GTA, including a first-degree murder warrant in connection with the shooting death of 43-year-old Andre Charles in Toronto last year.

Police have said that he was in a relationship with Ouk.