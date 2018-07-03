

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have laid additional charges against an Orangeville man who was allegedly involved in a carjacking and a series of collisions that claimed the lives of two people last week.

The accused was already facing charges in connection with a three-vehicle crash near McLaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue in Brampton early Friday morning but has now been charged in relation to a subsequent collision in Toronto that claimed the life of a 19-year-old pedestrian.

The initial collision occurred at around 1 a.m. on Friday. Following that incident, police allege that the suspect carjacked a black vehicle and fled the scene at a high rate of speed. They say that he then crossed the border into the City of Toronto and collided with another vehicle in the intersection of Steeles and Kipling avenues before careening into the 19-year-old pedestrian. The pedestrian was rushed to hospital but succumbed to their injuries some time later.

The suspect, meanwhile, did not stop and continued traveling eastbound, police say.

He was then allegedly involved in another multi-vehicle collision near Weston Road and Steeles Avenue a short time later.

At that point, police say, the male suspect got out of the vehicle and attempted to steal a TTC bus. He was taken into custody at the scene.

Peel Regional Police charged the suspect with numerous offences on Friday.

On Tuesday, Toronto police charged him the alleged offenses that occurred within Toronto boundaries.

Martin Jason Hines, 29, of Orangeville , is charged with nine offences, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, robbery with violence and failure to stop at the scene of an accident. He remains in custody.

Police say that they are continuing to investigate the series of incidents and want to view any dashcam footage that may have been captured on Steeles Avenue from Highway 27 to Kipling Avenue between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday.