

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 20-year-old man accused of shooting five teens in the hallway of an apartment building in Toronto’s Greenhills neighbourhood has been arrested, Toronto police confirm.

Police say the teens were gathered in the hallway of an apartment building on Clearview Heights, located near Trethewey and Black Creek drives, when a group of suspects opened fired at around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Investigators allege that three male suspects arrived at the building in a black sedan, entered through a side door, and started shooting at the teens.

In video obtained by CTV News Toronto last week, it appears one of the suspects fired as many as 16 shots before fleeing the scene.

Two females, ages 16 and 17, two 16-year-old boys, and an 18-year-old man, were injured in the shooting but all are expected to survive.

On Monday, police confirmed that one suspect is now in custody.

Andre Cunningham, 20, faces 16 charges, including five counts of attempted murder, five counts of discharging a firearm being reckless to the life or safety of another person, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.