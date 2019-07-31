

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





One suspect was taken into custody in Mississauga after an armed carjacking in Oakville on Tuesday night.

Halton Regional Police say a female contacted officers shortly before 7:30 p.m. to report that her vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint by an unknown male.

She said the incident occurred in the area of Royal Windsor Drive and Cornwall Road in Oakville.

About 30 minutes earlier, police say investigators believe the same suspect attempted to steal a vehicle from a Petro Canada on Royal Windsor Drive.

Police began investigating the incidents and later located the female victim’s stolen vehicle in the area of Dundas Street and Winston Churchill Boulevard.

The suspect, police allege, abandoned the vehicle in a commercial parking lot in the area and attempted to steal a third vehicle.

The suspect was quickly located by officers and after a short standoff, he was arrested.

Police say the firearm used during the carjacking was also recovered.

One victim who had an interaction with the suspect sustained a “small laceration” to his face but no other injuries were reported.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.