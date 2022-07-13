Suspect in custody after fatal 'domestic-related' stabbing at Whitby home
Published Wednesday, July 13, 2022 4:20PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 14, 2022 12:12AM EDT
A man has died and another is in custody after a stabbing at a home in Whitby on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say that the “domestic-related” incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m.at an address on Regatta Crescent, which is in the vicinity of Brock and Victoria streets.
The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
Police initially said that a suspect in the case was outstanding.
“Efforts are ongoing to locate this person,” police said in a message posted to Twitter late Wednesday afternoon.
Then shortly before midnight Wednesday Durham police said they had taken a male suspect into custody with the assistance of Ontario Provincial Police.
They said further details would be released Thursday morning.