Suspect in custody after female stabbed downtown
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, December 23, 2019 5:45AM EST
One female suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in the city’s downtown core.
Police say it happened near Gerrard and Yonge streets early this morning.
According to investigators, a female victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
One male suspect is in custody but officers have not said what charges he may be facing.