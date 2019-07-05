Suspect in custody after gunpoint robbery at Brampton store
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 8:16AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 5, 2019 9:49PM EDT
Police have arrested and charged a female suspect after a gunpoint robbery at a store in Brampton early Friday morning.
It happened in the McLaughlin Road and Queen Street area at around 7:50 a.m.
Police say that the suspect entered the store armed with a gun. She then took an unspecified quantity of property at gunpoint.
She left the scene in a vehicle.
Investigators say the woman was allegedly found later on Friday in possession of a stolen vehicle.
She is facing a raft of charges.