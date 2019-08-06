

Chris Fox , CP24.com





One person has minor injuries after a stabbing in the city’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood late Tuesday night.

Police say that they were called to the Dupont Street and Perth Avenue area for a reported stabbing shortly before 10 p.m.

Once on scene, officers located the victim suffering from injuries. He was taken to hospital but is expected to be discharged shortly, police say.

Initial reports suggested that the suspect fled the area northbound; however police say that a man was subsequently located in the area and taken into custody in connection with the incident.

It is not immediately clear what charges, if any, he will face.