

Codi Wilson and Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say they have detained a suspect in connection with the murder of a man in South Riverdale early Saturday morning.

Paramedics say the man was found outside in the area of Eastern Avenue and Lewis Street at around 1 a.m.

Det. Leslie Dunkley told reporters the man was found face down in the sidewalk in front of 356 Eastern Avenue, suffering from injuries to his chest.

He was rushed to hospital via emergency run with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Dunkley identified the victim as 47-year-old Kerry Romain of Toronto.

Sometime on Saturday afternoon, police arrested a suspect in connection with Romain’s death.

“We know they were acquainted to each other but we don’t know to what extent,” Dunkley said of Romain and his accused killer. “It was an unprovoked attack on an innocent man I believe.”

The accused person, who Dunkley declined to identify, will face one count of second-degree murder.

Dunkley said the murder was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.