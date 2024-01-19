Suspect in custody after man stabbed inside apartment in Scarborough
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Friday, January 19, 2024 7:04PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 19, 2024 7:04PM EST
Toronto police have arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed inside an apartment in Scarborough Friday night.
It happened around 6:25 p.m. in the area of Morningside and Lawrence avenues, just east of Kingston Road.
Officers said they found the victim with a stab wound, adding the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
They add the suspect was arrested at the scene but did not provide further details.