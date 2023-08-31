Suspect in custody after one person stabbed in midtown Toronto
Published Thursday, August 31, 2023 9:49PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 31, 2023 10:08PM EDT
One person has been stabbed in midtown Toronto, police say.
The stabbing reportedly occurred inside an apartment building near Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived, they located an individual with a single stab wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, police say a suspect has been arrested on the scene.