

The Canadian Press





VANDERHOOF, B.C. - Police say a suspect is in custody after officers responded to reports of a shooter at an RCMP detachment in northern British Columbia.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says there are no reported injuries at this time.

RCMP say they had received information about a person with a long gun targeting the detachment in Vanderhoof, west of Prince George, just after noon.

The person was then seen driving around the area.

A local emergency alert was issued and police asked residents to stay inside and lock their doors.

RCMP say a lone male suspect, considered armed and dangerous, was believed to be driving a white Ford pickup truck with an extended cab.

The alert was later cancelled and residents were told to return to their normal activities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2021.